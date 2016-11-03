Wenger: FIFA should not interfere with poppy plans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes FIFA should not have become involved in a row with England and Scotland over their plans to wear poppies when they meet at Wembley later this month.

The old foes meet in a World Cup qualifier on November 11, a date traditionally set aside to remember and honour members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

FIFA rules state that "equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images".

However, the football associations of both England and Scotland have announced their intention for players to wear armbands sporting the poppy, a symbol of remembrance, flouting the FIFA regulations.

When asked about the issue in a news conference on Thursday, Wenger, wearing a poppy, said it could have been avoided.

"I find it a little bit surprising. I believe that, by wanting to be too politically correct, sometimes you go against tradition," he said.

"In this case, that is the part of English culture that I love. They respect tradition and they respect people who have given their life for their country.

"I think that Fifa should not get involved in that."