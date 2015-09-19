Wenger fumes at Costa following Arsenal defeat

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Chelsea striker Diego Costa committed two red-card offences during his side's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Costa was the central figure as Arsenal ended the game with nine men at Stamford Bridge - Gabriel reacting to a spat with the Spain man before Santi Cazorla was dismissed late on.

Asked by BT Sport whether his side felt there was a sense of injustice, Wenger explained: "A big one yes because Costa's is a red card and I wouldn't like to be Mike Dean tonight because I can't understand the situation - how he dealt with it.

"Costa twice should have been sent off with Laurent Koscielny. Look at the situation before the cross, he hits him in the face on purpose and then makes a fuss. In every game he has aggravation and gets away with it.

"We are guilty because we gave in on that and responded to it. We knew it before the game and when someone touches him he goes down like he has been killed.

"[Gabriel] shouldn't have responded but still the two sendings off and Costa staying is a shame."