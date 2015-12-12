Wenger: Giroud will always be questioned

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned maligned striker Olivier Giroud he must accept that he will always be questioned, despite his red-hot form.

Giroud helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League Round of 16 after scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's 3-0 win at Olympiacos.

The France international, who has divided opinion among fans and pundits, has now scored 10 goals in his past 12 matches for the club.

While Wenger believes Giroud should be mentioned in the same breath as Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Aguero, he said his countryman will always be the target of criticism.

"The style of player he is, the problem you have is if he doesn't play regularly is he happy enough to continue to be the man you want him to be?" said Wenger.

"But I never questioned the fact he will be a very needed striker here. If you go on the counter-attack of course he is not the kind of player that you want or select first.

"He is at a big club and he must accept that he will always be questioned, but I believe he can live with that.

"I heard someone say if he was on the market tomorrow, he would find any club – that's the kind of striker he is.

"He wants to work more. You need to show that he doesn't lose your confidence, but he’s ready to put a shift in and to work harder.

"I like the career of a guy who has come down and comes up again. That shows you that he has mental strength.

"Like was not easy for him in sport because he was in small clubs and came up to play at Arsenal."