Wenger: Guardiola wanted to play for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola wanted to sign for Arsenal during his playing career.

The Frenchman has disclosed that he met with the Spaniard after he departed Barcelona in 2001, with Guardiola expressing a desire to play under him in London.

However, Wenger had young talent in his squad he was keen to bring through and opted against a deal, with Guardiola instead joining Brescia.

"He wanted to play with me as a coach and he wanted to play for Arsenal," Wenger said.

"I met him at home – he was 30 or 31 years old back then, I can't really remember.

"But then he went to Italy. I had players back then like [Patrick] Vieira and [Emmanuel] Petit who were still young.

"He showed great personality when we talked."

Bayern top Group F on six points, but Arsenal - who beat them on home soil - travel to the Allianz Arena just three behind the Bundesliga champions.