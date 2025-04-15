Manchester City and Arsenal have similar interests in one goalkeeper from La Liga

Manchester City and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head to sign the same star.

It is no secret the close working relationship both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta enjoyed during their time at the Etihad Stadium, with the pair having won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two EFL Cups together.

But with Arteta now focused on continuing to topple his former hero in the dugout, both clubs are looking for sly ways to one-up each other in the transfer market.

Arsenal thought they had a deal for one star… but Manchester City can now steal a march

It's who dares wins in this transfer pursuit (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Both clubs are desperate to recruit this summer and in between the sticks is emerging as a priority for both City and the Gunners it seems.

Ederson's future away from the Etihad Stadium continues to prop up, with past rumours suggesting he may be on his way to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal, meanwhile, have signed several new goalkeepers under Arteta's tenure.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has 15 clean sheets this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to information relayed by Sports Witness, Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning European champions Real Madrid have a strong interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The Gunners are reported to have seen their €20m (£17.1m) bid rejected towards the end of last summer but that may not stop another pursuit ensuing later this year.

Garcia, who have already been capped by Spain at Under-21 level, has impressed for Espanyol again this season and is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in La Liga.

Real Madrid's interest causes further confusion, given they would allow the 23-year-old to continue in Spain for another season if he opts for a move to the Bernabeu. A switch to England and the Premier League is said to excite Garcia, however.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is highly thought of in Spain and England (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the lure of playing for such clubs as Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid often proves too tough to turn down and we can see Garcia moving away from Catalonia this summer.

Two of the clubs mentioned, Arsenal and Real Madrid, are set to go head-to-head in the Champions League on Tuesday, so could that play a part at all?