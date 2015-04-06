Wenger hails in-form Arsenal's mentality

A 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool on Saturday lifted Wenger's side into second place in the Premier League, although they will drop back down to third if Manchester City win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal have won 10 out of their last 11 matches and appear well-placed to finish in the top two for the first time since 2005.

"We have a good mentality and good cohesion in the team. There is something happening," Wenger told his club's official website.

"That shows you that they are ready to fight for each other. You can see that - you can't cheat on that.

"You smell that we can score goals. If you look at the number of goals we've scored now [62 in 31 league games], that's quite good with seven games to go.

"And defensively we are getting better. I think you also have to give credit to players who get less, such as (Francis) Coquelin. In the first half he broke up many attacks in a convincing way."

Arsenal appear unlikely to overhaul league leaders Chelsea, who hold a seven-point advantage with a game in hand.

Wenger is also remaining cautious over the prospects of finishing above reigning champions City, insisting his focus is purely on ensuring Arsenal maintain their winning habit.

"Let's give everything to do it and see what happens," he added.

"It's too early [to talk about finishing second] with seven games to go but we're in a good position, with four [matches to come] at home and only three away.

"We're on a good run so I would say that it will be down to how we can maintain that focus and level of urgency between now and the end of the season.

"I'm a competitor and what that means is you have to go as high and as far as you can. When you go home if somebody was better than us, then well done, but we have to have give our best until the end."