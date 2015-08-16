Wenger hails 'magnificent' Ozil display

Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Mesut Ozil after the Germany international produced an impressive display in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Ozil was at the heart of Arsenal's attacking play at Selhurst Park and provided a pinpoint delivery for Olivier Giroud to open the scoring after 16 minutes with an acrobatic volley.

Although Palace equalised through Joel Ward, it was the visitors who ran out victors courtesy of Damien Delaney inadvertently diverting home an Alexis Sanchez header 10 minutes after the break.

And Ozil's contribution to Arsenal's success left his manager delighted.

"He had a very good performance," said Wenger. "He was very important from getting out of tight areas.

"It's a pleasure to watch the quality and intelligence of his passing, he was absolutely magnificent.

"He works harder than a lot of people thinks he does, he's not spectacular in his defending but he wants to do the job and help the team.

"What I liked today was he made many runs behind without the ball, that's new. He mixed up his game because usually he comes for the ball."

Wenger was also delighted with Sanchez's efforts as the Chilean completed 75 minutes on his first start of the campaign.

Arsenal's boss added: "It was not a coincidence that he found the header, it's a typical Sanchez goal with more desire than fitness.

"He's still a bit short fitness-wise but he's a fighter."