Wenger hails much-improved Arsenal

Wenger's men saw off West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, to put pressure on Manchester City above them and warm up positively for their European clash with Monaco on Tuesday.

If Arsenal, who are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, can overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit, they would remain in the running for the UEFA Champions League.

While the Premier League title appears a step too far, with Chelsea six points clear and holding two games in hand, Wenger is growing increasingly confident in his side's ability.

"We are stronger today than at the start of the season," he said after the win over West Ham.

"We dropped off in this league because we won one of [eight] at the start of the season but today we are a different team.

"We suffered a lot post-World Cup when some players came back and were not ready to play."

Wenger made a number of changes from Monday's cup win over Manchester United, with Danny Welbeck and Santi Cazorla rested, and saw Olivier Giroud steal the show.

Giroud opened the scoring and played a part in Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini's late goals, but Wenger remains undecided on his front line for Tuesday's trip to Monaco.

"I haven't decided yet, you have to take that with a little bit of perspective because the game was a bit more open and they [Welbeck and Cazorla] were a bit more fresh when they came on," he added.

"Welbeck came this season, [Theo] Walcott has been out for a year, [Mesut] Ozil is now adapted. That makes a difference."