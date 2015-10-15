Wenger: I am more motivated than ever

Arsene Wenger says he is "more motivated than ever" to bring silverware to Arsenal.

The Frenchman enjoyed a wonderful start to life in England, winning three Premier League trophies in his first nine years in charge, as well as four FA Cups.

The following decade has been less successful, however, with just two FA Cups (in 2014 and 2015), but that has not dampened Wenger's enthusiasm.

Speaking at the club's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, he said: "I am more motivated than ever, more committed than ever. Sometimes I look back 19 years and think I was a bit more relaxed.

"I'm committed until the last day of my contract to bring back big success and leave the club in better shape for the guy who comes in after me.

"Last year we won the FA Cup and finished third in the league but of course we want more."

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City, and Wenger believes in good shape to mount a title challenge.

"We are back in contention and have a good chance. We have the numbers to be in the fight," he added.

"We have taken more points than any other team in this calendar year and we have to maintain that consistency."

Wenger has been criticised for not spending vast amounts in the transfer market during his time in north London, although that reputation has diminished following the big-money acquisitions of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

But the former Monaco boss is equally pleased with the players he has picked up on the cheap.

"We are very proud of the players we bought. And also proud of Francis Coquelin and Hector Bellerin, they don't get the praise they deserve," he said.

"I know I have the reputation of being afraid to spend the money. But we have shown in past few years that we will spend."