Wenger: I had to tell Klopp to calm down
Jurgen Klopp was being a little too vocal on the sidelines at Anfield on Wednesday, according to Arsene Wenger.
Arsene Wenger revealed he had to tell Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to calm down during Arsenal's 3-3 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.
Liverpool led twice through Roberto Firmino but goals to Aaron Ramsey and Oliver Giroud saw them pegged back twice.
Giroud put Arsenal in front early in the second half but a goal from second-half substitute Joe Allen saw the game end all square.
Klopp was characteristically vocal on the sidelines throughout the six-goal thriller, and Wenger warned him he needed to tone down or face being sent off.
"I told him 'calm down because they will send you into the stands here'," said a grinning Wenger.
"At Liverpool, it is very tight - you are very close to each other.
"He had a little problem with the fourth official that he will explain much better than I can because I don't know why.
"It was all right, there was no bad feelings at all."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.