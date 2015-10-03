Wenger: I'd be 'slaughtered' if I doubted Arsenal title chances
Arsene Wenger believes he would be heavy criticised by the media if he thought Arsenal could not win the Premier League.
Arsene Wenger believes he would be "slaughtered" if he suggested Arsenal could not mount a Premier League title challenge.
Wenger's men head to Old Trafford on Sunday to play top-of-the-table Manchester United, having suffered a disappointing Champions League defeat at home to Olympiacos in mid-week.
But when asked whether he still believed they could win the title after their European shock, Wenger was adamant he had no choice but to remain optimistic.
"If I tell you now that we are three points behind Man United, playing Man United at home and I don’t believe that we can win the Premier League, what do you tell me? You will slaughter me,” he said.
"We have just won 5-2 at Leicester, so I don’t see why we should be absolutely down. We are on the back of three or four good results in the Premier League.
"We had a disappointment in the Champions League, we have to analyse it well. But I don’t see why we should not believe we can beat Man United.
"It was disappointing to lose, but overall every competition is different, you have to go in a different competition in a different state of mind and we have to be inspired by what we did at Leicester."
