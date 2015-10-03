Wenger: I'd be 'slaughtered' if I doubted Arsenal title chances

Arsene Wenger believes he would be "slaughtered" if he suggested Arsenal could not mount a Premier League title challenge.

Wenger's men head to Old Trafford on Sunday to play top-of-the-table Manchester United, having suffered a disappointing Champions League defeat at home to Olympiacos in mid-week.

But when asked whether he still believed they could win the title after their European shock, Wenger was adamant he had no choice but to remain optimistic.

"If I tell you now that we are three points behind Man United, playing Man United at home and I don’t believe that we can win the Premier League, what do you tell me? You will slaughter me,” he said.

"We have just won 5-2 at Leicester, so I don’t see why we should be absolutely down. We are on the back of three or four good results in the Premier League.

"We had a disappointment in the Champions League, we have to analyse it well. But I don’t see why we should not believe we can beat Man United.

"It was disappointing to lose, but overall every competition is different, you have to go in a different competition in a different state of mind and we have to be inspired by what we did at Leicester."