Wenger ignoring consequences of failure

Arsene Wenger is not considering the consequences should Arsenal fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners visit Olympiacos with their progression from Group F far from secure. They need to win with any result other than 1-0 or 2-1 to advance.

The odds are against them but Wenger remains confident and is solely focused on securing the required victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

He told a media conference on Tuesday: "We just want to give absolutely everything to qualify tomorrow.

"If you want to jump over a hurdle, you do not think what happens if you miss it.

"We have a history of positive results, we have won everywhere in Europe and we know we can do it.

"We just want to focus on [producing] a top-quality performance."