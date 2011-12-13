Wenger looking to January sales

With the likes of Marouane Chamakh and Gervinho due to partake in the Africa Cup of Nations in the New Year; the Gunners look set to be left short-handed up front.

The Frenchman rarely brings in fresh faces in the New Year but, with the North London in a good financial situation following the summer sales of Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy, he may be tempted push through a deal or two.

"We lose players like Chamakh and Gervinho to the Africa Cup of Nations so hopefully, touch wood, we do not get any injuries to our strikers," he said.

"But if an opportunity turns up in that department then we will buy.

"Economically the whole environment has changed and people suffer more. The clubs will suffer more financially and it's much more difficult.

"Maybe we will have some opportunities because we are in a good financial situation."

ByBen McAleer