Wenger: Moyes broke unwritten rule

Former Preston boss Moyes was left angry with Arsenal captain Fabregas and labelled his comments in the tunnel as ‘disgusting’ after the Spaniard was left infuriated by referee Lee Mason’s decision to allow Louis Saha’s offside goal.

Although Arsenal went on to win 2-1 at Emirates Stadium courtesy of efforts from Andriy Arshavin and Laurent Koscielny, the title-challengers went into the interval a goal behind after the officials failed to spot Saha in an offside position, with Arsenal players and Wenger himself adamant that the Frenchman's goal should have been disallowed.

However, Fabregas later released a statement apologising for his actions and Gunners boss Wenger feels that the Football Association’s decision not to charge Fabregas proves that nothing out-of-the-ordinary was said.

"Cesc Fabregas has not said anything to the referee. Cesc Fabregas has not been charged, so the story for me is over,” he said. "I believe it is wrong for Moyes to come out with what he pretends to have heard in the tunnel.

"If I come out with what I have heard in the tunnel in the last 10 years you would be amazed. I think there is a rule in our job to never come out with what is said in the heat of the moment. That usually is respected by everybody.

"If Cesc is guilty, he would have been charged. He has not been charged by the FA, there is no action against him, so I don't see why we should spend any more time defending someone who is not guilty. For me, the incident is closed.

"If you play football with your friends you sometimes go in at half-time and say something that you are not very proud of 24 hours later, but it is in the heat of the moment."

By Matt Maltby