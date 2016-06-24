Wenger not interested in France job

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has no plans to lead France, with his time to step into international management now gone.

Earlier in June, Wenger had previously refused to rule out the possibility of managing his native France one day.

But the 66-year-old, who has a year remaining on his Arsenal contract, has now ruled out a move away from club management as Didier Deschamps' France prepare a Euro 2016 last-16 clash against the Republic of Ireland.

"I think this time [to move into international management] has gone now," Wenger told BeIN Sport.

"I have been asked a few times to do it. I was always busy somewhere else.

"I just want my country to do well and have a good tournament because at the moment this country is going through a very difficult time. We have been hit hard through terrorism, strikes and many other unrests.

"The country is a bit flat mentally at the moment, and they need a bit of happiness.

"Hopefully this tournament can give it to the country."