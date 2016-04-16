Wenger not worried about finishing below Tottenham

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is not bothered if fierce rivals Tottenham finish above his side in the Premier League standings.

Wenger's side have been left behind by their cross-town foes, who are competing with Leicester City for top spot in an unlikely title race.

The Frenchman has never seen his Arsenal side finish below Tottenham during his 20-year stint at the club and while it is not a reality yet, even if it comes true he was confident his side could bounce back.

"We are not behind Spurs yet," he said. "But Tottenham have been behind us for years and they have survived. Let's be realistic."

However, Wenger said fans should not count on a massive spending spree in the off-season to put Arsenal back to the top of the pile.

"From the outside people could say this core group needs changes. But we have to analyse it in an objective way," Wenger explained.

"This team has won many games and the quality of many games was at the top level. Yes, we drew 3-3 at West Ham last week but we played well.

"We have to correct the aspects of our game that were not convincing.

"We have created more chances than any other team this season. But where we have failed, we have to correct."

Wenger said the exploits of Tottenham and Leicester showed that he did not have to spend big to get back into the Premier League title race.

"The top three teams have not changed their team a lot. We have to strengthen our squad but it's not obvious to find the players despite the money English clubs will have," he continued.

"Of course we will work very hard to do that. We are already working. But we have to find the players and that is not easy.

"What you cannot dismiss with this squad is that the players are young - Alex Iwobi is 19, Mohamed Elneny 23, Francis Coquelin 24. They will be stronger."