Wenger pleased to get fans back on side

Wenger had come in for heavy criticism from some supporters following the 3-2 loss at Stoke City last weekend, suffering public vitriol at a train station as Arsenal made their way home from that clash.

However, by the closing stages of a comfortable victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday the supporters were singing his name in support of the Frenchman.

Doubles from Olivier Giroud – who had backed his manager in the build-up – and Santi Cazorla ensured Arsenal followed up their midweek Champions League triumph over Galatasaray by the same scoreline.

And, at the end of a week that has been dominated by talk of his supposedly deteriorating relationship with the club's supporters, Wenger was understandably pleased to have the home crowd back on side.

"We had the dynamic that we wanted to have," Wenger told Sky Sports. "Scoring early helped because we knew Newcastle had slow starts as well but are very strong in the second half.

"I think the crowd was behind the team, at some stage a little bit edgy, but overall I think we controlled the game quite well.

"We won 4-1 at Galatasaray and won 4-1 tonight and we lost, unfortunately, at Stoke and we feel guilty for that.

"But 99.9 per cent of it is people with full respect even when they're not happy. I can take the 0.1 per cent of criticism.

"Yes, of course, I'm thankful for the fans singing my name at the end of the match, but what you want is for our fans to be happy because we win football games.

"Our job is to win football games and when we don't do it I understand when they're not happy."

Right-back Mathieu Debuchy was deployed in the centre of defence due to Laurent Koscielny's ongoing Achilles problem.

Koscielny's injury has left Arsenal with just one fit centre-half, and Wenger hinted that he may have to sign another player in that position in the January transfer window.

He added: " With Laurent Koscielny's injury we're a bit cautious and we need cover."