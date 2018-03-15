Wenger pleased with Mkhitaryan form

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for how quickly he has settled in at the club.

Mkhitaryan, 29, arrived at the Emirates Stadium in January in a swap deal that included Alexis Sanchez joining Manchester United.

The Armenian has scored twice and provided five assists in nine games in all competitions for Arsenal.

Ahead of his team's Europa League last-16 second leg against AC Milan, Wenger lauded Mkhitaryan for his displays at the club so far.

"[He] has integrated very quickly. I think the way we want to play football suits him naturally," he said.

"He has been well accepted, shown a good adaptation level and of course the fact players of his calibre have the quality they have helps.

"But, as well, the fact that they've been abroad before, they know how to behave."

Arsenal are well-placed to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, holding a 2-0 aggregate lead ahead of the second leg.