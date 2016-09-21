Wenger pleased by Perez performance

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger liked what he saw from forward Lucas Perez in his side's EFL Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

The Spanish signing netted his first goals for the club, striking twice in the second half of the 4-0 win on Tuesday.

Perez's performance pleased Wenger, particularly his second goal – as he fought off the close attentions of a defender before netting.

"The second goal has technical quality and desire, determination and fighting spirit," Wenger said, via the club's website.

"I liked the second goal for that, I liked as well the goal he made for [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I'm very pleased for him."

Granit Xhaka had opened the scoring at the City Ground with a long-range effort before Perez struck from the penalty spot.

After the Spaniard's second, he set up Oxlade-Chamberlain with a fine pass to seal the result.

Wenger was also full of praise for Oxlade-Chamberlain, saying: "He's in good form at the moment, physically.

"It's the first time in a long period that he has been ready to compete and he had a little bit of a slow start in this game but became stronger and stronger.

"I was very pleased for him with the way he finished the game."