Wenger predicts dramatic league title race

After the league's frontrunners all picked up wins at the weekend, leaders Chelsea and fourth-placed Liverpool are separated by just four points - with Arsenal second and Manchester City, three points from the summit in third, having played a game less.

With Wenger's men a point off top spot and due to face Tottenham, Chelsea and City within a fortnight in March, the Frenchman believes the title race is likely to go down to the wire.

"It looks like the last game could be decisive. Nobody knows. What is for sure, the most consistent team from now on will do it," he told Arsenal Player.

"Everybody has big games; everybody has difficult games. The Premier League is difficult for everybody so let's just focus on our performances."

Wenger's side picked up their first victory in three Premier League matches on Saturday, comfortably dispatching Sunderland 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Having been taken apart by Liverpool in a 5-1 defeat and played out a goalless draw with Manchester United prior to the success against Sunderland, Wenger is pleased that his side remain in title contention.

"We've just come off of a little bit of a difficult run because we lost at Liverpool, we played a draw against Man United and we are still only one point behind Chelsea so overall that is a great encouragement," he continued.

"Let's go for the (remaining) 11 games with a real desire to do well in every single game - then you have a good chance."