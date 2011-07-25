Wenger promises to strengthen defence

The North London side have been linked with a host of centre-backs in recent weeks, including Everton's Phil Jagielka, Gary Cahill of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers' Christopher Samba and Villarreal's Spain international Santi Cazorla.

And Wenger has confirmed that the club will do what it takes to add some steel to the heart of their defence.

"We will have to find one more defender," Wenger said in The Sun. "I can promise we work very hard on it.

"Around Europe you will see little movement as clubs who are selling hold out as long as they can. It will speed up in August."

The Gunners conceded 43 Premier League goals last term - 10 more than title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, although they were hampered by the loss of Thomas Vermaelen to an Achilles injury for the bulk of the campaign.