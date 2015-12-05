Wenger: Sanchez could have been killed
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez was almost killed when he was pushed into a camera pit against Norwich City.
Arsene Wenger has hit out at Ryan Bennett, claiming the Norwich defender "could have killed" Alex Sanchez last weekend.
Wenger was furious after seeing Bennett shove his Chilean forward into a camera pit during the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, with the ball already out of play.
The Arsenal boss remains unhappy with the ground-level opening's near-pitch positioning and believes Sanchez neared a fatal accident.
"First of all it is dangerous to have a camera there. He could have killed him," Wenger said.
"Secondly, he didn’t need to push him like he did. I think the camera position was absolutely dangerous."
Sanchez was removed from action on the hour-mark after picking up a hamstring strain, with Wenger refusing to rule out the incident caused the injury.
"I don’t know," he added. "There are so many specialists to predict absolutely everything. A hamstring injury. He had hamstring injuries in Barcelona as well."
The 26-year-old attacker joins a long list of Arsenal injuries, with Laurent Koscielny, Santi Cazorla, Mikel Arteta, Francis Coquelin, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Thomas Rosicky already sidelined.
