Wenger shrugs off sack fears

Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Aston Villa brought fresh criticism after Arsenal’s inactive close-season in the transfer market.

Despite Olivier Giroud's early strike, a double from Christian Benteke was compounded by Laurent Koscielny's dismissal and Antonio Luna's late debut goal, with Arsenal looking shaky in defence throughout.

However, the Frenchman is not giving his future any thought, highlighting his longevity at the Emirates Stadium outfit and the loyalty he has shown during his near 17-year spell with the club.

He said: "We live in a media world and everybody has opinions that are definite and I have to live with that.

"In 16 years, I've shown my loyalty to this club. My worry is to do well. That's the only worry.

"As long as I'm here, I want to do well. I'm absolutely hugely disappointed because we've come out of a 10-game run in the last season without any defeat and we start the new season with a defeat at home.

"It's a massive blow and that's why the solution is not to sit here and say, 'Yes we'll buy and keep you happy'.

"What is important for us is to win football games with the players who are on the pitch and continue with what we did last year at the end of the season. When you have the ambition that we have, it's difficult to accept that you lose the first game at home."