Wenger slams criticism over spending

Arsene Wenger bridled at questions over his perceived lack of spending at Arsenal following Saturday's goalless draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal tightened up at the back following last week's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool but were unable to find a way through during a game of few clear chances.

After the final whistle, a section of the travelling supporters again criticised Wenger and the club's actions in the transfer market but their long-serving manager was in a typically bullish mood on the subject afterwards.

"Why do you say I'm reluctant?" he said at a post-match news conference.

"If I buy you tomorrow for £45million, I have spent £45m and I would have done well because I will have listened to you but spending the money itself isn't a quality.

"We are ready to do that. I spend £300m if I have £300m and I find the player.

"The club has 600 staff and we have a responsibility to them.

"It's funny that we come out of football games and have to speak about money instead of football games.

"They [fans] are highly influenced by the media and that is part of the process today."

Wenger then chose to highlight the performance of centre-back Rob Holding, praising the 20-year-old former Bolton Wanderers defender's efforts before an apparent slight at the huge fee Manchester City paid Everton for England centre-back John Stones earlier this month.

"No-one speaks about the performance of Holding today. You should be happy because he's English," he said.

"Maybe it's because he doesn't cost £55m."