Wenger targets attacking improvements

Arsenal are the lowest scoring side in the top four with 66 goals in their 37 matches - more than 30 short of the totals posted by top two Manchester City and Liverpool.

Wenger's side spent longer than any other club on top of the Premier League this term, but a run of just two wins in nine games from early February to early April scuppered any hopes of winning a first title since 2004.

The Frenchman expects current leaders City to claim the crown after moving two points clear of Liverpool with just one fixture left on Wednesday, and he has targeted reinforcements in forward areas in order to compete next term.

"It will be a miracle if Man City don't win the league now and congratulations to them," Wenger said. "It's been a very interesting title race.

"You feel Liverpool were very unlucky because they had a fantastic second half of the season.

"Every other team in the top four will be frustrated by not winning the league this year.

"My team has shown a remarkable stamina and I am very proud of that. We have been top for 128 days but we failed in some big games away from home.

"City and Liverpool's offensive potential has been fantastic. That's where we need to improve."

Arsenal finish their campaign away at Norwich City on Sunday, and Wenger expects to have Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs available, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains sidelined with a groin injury.