Wenger tells Iwobi to improve his finishing

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Alex Iwobi to improve his finishing.

The Nigeria international, 20, has developed into a key figure at the Emirates since breaking into the first team last term, but he has been struggling in front of goals.

Iwobi netted just twice in 21 appearances in all competitions last term, while he still awaits his first goal this season after 11 matches.

Wenger has hailed the attacker's passing skills, but feels he has work to do when it comes to becoming more clinical in front of goal.

"You can see that he is not a typical winger," Wenger told reporters.

"I think he can play in the number 10 role. He turns the game forward, he passes the ball through the lines very well, he has a final ball in him. I think he has it all in the locker to pass and give the final ball.

"What you want from him now is the finishing and that is still a little part that is missing in his game. He is too nervous at the moment when he has the possibility to finish."