Wenger thrilled to avoid post-season tour

Arsenal have two matches organised outside Europe following the 2014-15 season, as part of the Singapore-based Barclays Asia Trophy from July 15-18.

But, compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, Arsenal's foreign commitments will be minor, which suits Wenger.

"A post-season tour is a nightmare," the Frenchman said.

"In pre-season, you have the players under pressure with the focus of starting the season well. A post-season tour, I always feel people come along to watch but the players are half on their holidays.

"It is a relaxed atmosphere with none of the intensity of a pre-season game.

"Maybe it is a holiday tour and good to have a relaxed atmosphere together but from a purely football point of view, there is not much meaning – let's be honest."

Wenger hopes Arsenal's decision - seemingly prioritising football over financial concerns - will pay dividends on the pitch next term.

"I am quite pleased with that because pre-season is always a difficult time to prepare well," he said.

"The commercial pressures are difficult but you want to find a compromise. We cannot ignore anymore the worldwide reputation and I would say it [a tour] is more PR than finances.

"I hope we can benefit from keeping our tour short."