Wenger urged to hunt Hart

Wenger has lingering concerns over the form of his keeper's Manuel Almunia and Lucasz Fabianski, both of whom have failed to make the number one jersey their own following the departure of former custodian Jens Lehmann in 2008.

GEAR:Get a Hart jersey

And Samson - who racked up a record 314 appearances for the Gunners in the old First Division – believes Hart would be the ideal candidate to solve Wenger's goalkeeping crisis at Emirates Stadium, if he fails to oust Shay Given as City's first choice keeper at the start of the season.

"Joe Hart is the man for me,” Sansom told Sky Sports News.

“If he's not going to start for Manchester City, I'd be on to [manager] Roberto Mancini and ask is he interested in selling him?

"He's a good, young, bright goalkeeper. I think he's great for the future and is a future, regular England goalkeeper.

"Joe Hart would be a fantastic signing."

Whilst there can be no doubt Hart would be a superb signing for the Gunners, tempting Mancini into parting with the 23-year-old could be another matter.

Mancini is believed to be reluctant to sell Hart at any price as he looks to build his squad for another assault on the Premier League title, even though last season's first choice Given is set to be fit for the start of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

NEWS:Hart not interested in sitting on bench

Hart has suggested that he could go out on loan again this season if he fails to dislodge Given.

“All I want is to play in the Man City first team - but if I wasn't I'd have to reconsider,” Hart told BBC Radio Five Live.

"It [sitting on the bench] doesn't interest me.”

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook