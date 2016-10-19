Wenger urges Arsenal to focus after impressive win

Arsene Wenger urged his Arsenal side to remain focused after their dominant Champions League success against Ludogorets.

The Gunners were 6-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium, with Mesut Ozil netting a hat-trick to secure a comfortable victory and retain top spot in Group A.

Wenger was greatly impressed with his team, but is not getting carried away at this early stage in the competition.

"It will be difficult not to be satisfied," he said. "We scored a lot of goals and kept a clean sheet.

"We were fast and dangerous. We are confident and we must stay focused in every single game. Ludogorets were impressive in the first half.

"It is important to win our home games in the battle for the first place."

Arsenal can secure their progression to the last 16 with a win against Ludogorets in Bulgaria, but, having been knocked out at the next stage in each of the previous six campaigns, gaining the seeded first position could be vital.

However, Wenger is thinking about only one win at a time as he aims to reach the next round before worrying about their potential opponents.

"Our confidence is stronger with every win, but we have to keep the vigilance as well, and the urgency to bring that into the next game," he added.

"Let's not be too quick on the verdict [after a big win]. We have a strong squad and a strong spirit, but you have to take care of it and keep your feet on the ground.

"The only way to win something big is to focus on the next [match] and work on humility."