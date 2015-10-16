Wenger: Walcott form vindicates no big-name signing

Theo Walcott's form so far this season has vindicated the decision not to sign a big-name striker in the transfer window, according to the Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal were unable to sign reported targets Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani in the off-season but Walcott has stepped up.

Wenger believes Walcott's form this season, which has seen the England international net two Premier League goals, has justified his decision to not spend big.

"At the start of the season, I faced questions from everybody: 'why don't you buy a central striker?' So sometimes you have to have strong beliefs and show the players as well that you believe in them in that position," he said.

"I always said that he will play through the middle. It took him a while to come back after his knee injury, I must say.

"But now in the last few games, he always looks dangerous in this position.

"The quality of his movement is outstanding and he has found his finishing again. Now against Man United he has also found his commitment back.

"What you want from Theo is the commitment he showed against Man United in the challenges. If he adds that to his game then he will be difficult to stop."

Walcott has scored seven goals for club and country so far this season and Wenger has backed him to keep scoring.

"Thierry Henry arrived here and he had not scored goals before and scored plenty here," Wenger added.

"There are very few examples of players who left us and scored more elsewhere than here. We know how to develop strikers quite well.

"You score goals because you get in the right positions and you work on the field. Let's not forget how our strikers developed well here."

Arsenal travel to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.