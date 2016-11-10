Wenger warns Chile over 'suicidal decision' with Sanchez

Arsene Wenger has demanded Arsenal's medical staff are permitted to examine MRI scans of Alexis Sanchez's hamstring injury to prevent Chile from making a "suicidal decision" over the fitness of the Gunners' star forward.

It was initially thought Sanchez had suffered a calf problem, but Wenger has revealed the former Barcelona man is suffering from a hamstring problem that has already ruled him out of Chile's World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Thursday.

Chile boss Juan Antonio Pizzi has said Sanchez will remain with the squad, however, in the hope he will be fit to face Uruguay on Tuesday.

And Wenger is concerned Chile will take a risk with a player that is vital to his team's chances of success this season.

He told beIN Sports: "I got a text last night [to say] that he has a hamstring injury. The team from Chile has travelled without him and they kept him to try and get him fit to play Uruguay for the second game on Tuesday night.

"We have to get access for our medical staff to the MRI scan to see what grade it is, how bad it is and make absolutely sure they don't make any suicidal decision that could harm his future for two or three months.

"That is absolutely important. It's a grey area between the national team and the club team and of course they look at their own results which I can understand but we have to preserve the health of Alexis Sanchez.

"He always wants to play and that's where it is a more sensitive case because he's always ready to play even when injured."

Sanchez has scored eight goals in 15 games for Arsenal this season.