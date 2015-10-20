Wenger wary of 'outstanding' Lewandowski

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger challenged his centre-backs to deal with the "outstanding" Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League.

The red-hot Lewandowski has three goals in Europe to go with his incredible 12 early in the Bundesliga campaign.

The Poland striker is set to be a key part of Bayern's plans when the German giants visit Arsenal in their Group F clash on Tuesday.

Wenger said possession would be crucial for his side, but warned defenders Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny what was awaiting them.

"First of all the best way to combat him is for us to have the ball," he said.

"After that you have to be shrewd with him because inside the box he is outstanding, because of his technique, his finishing, his movement inside the box.

"That’s where we need the experience of Mertesacker and Koscielny to deal with that because that will be one of the important things on the night."

Arsenal are bottom of the group and point-less after shock losses to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos to open their Champions League campaign.