Wenger wary as pressure mounts

The Gunners, who have drawn their last two league games to slip five points behind Manchester United with a game in hand, endured a hellish week earlier this month, having lost in the final of the League Cup, before crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup at the hands of Barcelona and Manchester United.

After seeing their Quadruple bid destroyed, Wenger was not afraid to admit that the recent cup exits have affected his team’s confidence.

“You cannot go out of the Champions League like we did and have no doubt. It’s a massive blow,” he said.

Arsenal, who have not won a trophy in six years, now have only the Premier League title to fight for and the Frenchman believes the recent cup eliminations have only increased the pressure on his players.

“We had four targets and suddenly we have only one. So the pressure increases.”

Wenger has not given hope of winning a trophy this season and believes his team have what it takes to become Premier League champions come May.

“This team wants to do well and I’m desperate to help them get what they deserve because their attitude from the first day of the season has been absolutely spot-on.

“That’s why I think they deserve to be rewarded and I’m confident they will.”

By Laith Al-Hashimi