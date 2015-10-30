Wenger's praise 'a privilege', says Ozil

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil admits it is "a privilege" to hear words of praise from manager Arsene Wenger.

Wenger stated "if you love football, you love Ozil" after his performance in the 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday.

With Arsenal having won four of their last five matches in all competitions, Ozil is proud of the way the team is performing and is enjoying the trust of the manager.

"He knows about football! No, I joke," he told Arsenal Player when asked what he thought of Wenger's comments.

"It's a privilege for me, especially when such an experienced manager says something like that about me.

"I'm here to develop myself further and I've said in the past that I have the manager's trust and enjoy that.

"My goal is to help the team and I'm on a good way. I'm proud of myself and of the whole team.

"We've played a successful season up to this and now we need to work on ourselves to make sure that we become more successful."

Ozil believes a full pre-season has helped him to hit more consistent form this season for the Gunners.

"The coaching staff know exactly how individual players become fit," he said. "They have all the information and I think a first full pre-season in a long time has helped me to feel really fit.

"Before, I was playing at tournaments after a long season and had little time for holidays.

"In hindsight, you realise that your body may not have the same freshness. At the moment I feel very comfortable, I'm fit and that's what is important."

Arsenal will look to respond to their shock 3-0 League Cup upset away to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday when they visit Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.