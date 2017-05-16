Werder agree Gondorf signing

Werder Bremen have agreed a deal that will see Jerome Gondorf join from Darmstadt ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Gondorf was a central figure in Darmstadt's back-to-back promotions as they rose from the third tier to the Bundesliga, making 136 appearances over four seasons.

The 28-year-old has opted to move on following their relegation this term, though no details of his contract with Werder were released by the club.

"I am delighted to be able to enjoy the support in the Werder shirt," he told Werder TV after completing a medical.

"[Werder] are a big club who have come a long way over the last few months. I want to play a part in helping them take the next step.

"The fans can look forward to a player who will always give his all and can't wait to take on the tasks ahead."

Werder CEO Frank Baumann said: "We have an agreement with the player and expect all parties to sign very soon."

Werder found themselves in the relegation play-off spot after 20 games but a remarkable 11-match unbeaten run from mid February to the end of April means they go into the final weekend with hope of attaining a Europa League berth.

Head coach Alexander Nouri, who took over from Viktor Skrypnyk last September, has been pivotal to their turnaround in fortunes and received a contract extension on Monday.