We’re completely focused on ourselves, says Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell

Gary Caldwell insists Partick Thistle’s Ladbrokes Championship future remains “very much still in our hands” after they dropped to the bottom of the table with a goalless draw at leaders Ross County.

Second-placed Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Ayr United at Tannadice on Friday night had put a little pressure on the Staggies.

However, on Saturday, the Highlanders could not find a breakthrough against the visitors who had the better chances but who ultimately ended the afternoon at the foot of the table, albeit just four points separate the bottom five teams.

The Jags are a point behind Falkirk who came off the bottom by beating Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

Caldwell told Partick’s website: “I thought we played really well. We had our plan and the boys did an excellent job of executing it.

“We had our chances in both the first and second half but we weren’t clinical enough and that was the difference between one point and three.

“We have 12 points left to play for with two games against teams around us and a game in hand on some of those around us, so it’s very much still in our hands.

“In football, you’ll get results that go for you and against you in other games but you can’t affect that.

“We’re completely focused on ourselves and getting points in our games so we don’t need to rely on other matches.”

County are six points ahead of the Taysiders with three games remaining.

Falkirk forward Davis Keillor-Dunn, on loan from the Staggies, curled the ball past goalkeeper Ryan Scully from 14 yards in the 77th minute for the Bairns’ winner.

Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne saved a first-half penalty from Bruce Anderson.

Alloa Athletic moved four points clear of bottom spot with a 1-0 win over Queen of the South.

It was a fourth successive victory for Jim Goodwin’s side, who took all three points courtesy of Steven Hetherington’s goal direct from a corner in the 73rd minute.

The Doonhamers dropped to eighth, just a point above Partick Thistle, who have a game in hand.

Dundee United kept alive their slim title hopes on Friday night by coming from behind to beat the Honest Men at Tannadice.

Steven Bell gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute with a looping header.

However, Terrors substitute Pavol Safranko volleyed United level in the 63rd minute before Paul McMullan capitalised on slack defending in the 74th minute to give United the win.