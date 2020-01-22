West Brom midfielder Pereira charged with violent conduct

West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira has been charged with violent conduct, the Football Association has announced.

Pereira is alleged to have elbowed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen during West Brom’s home defeat on Monday night in an incident that was not seen at the time by match officials.

The Brazilian, signed on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, faces an automatic three-match ban and has until Wednesday to respond to the charges.

(1/3) West Bromwich Albion FC’s Matheus Pereira has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1(a). pic.twitter.com/AbkfayCcJP— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 22, 2020

West Brom sit top of the Sky Bet Championship, five points clear of third-placed Fulham, but have failed to win any of their last six league matches.

Pereira, 23, has scored five goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies this season.