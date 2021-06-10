West Brom’s search for a manager continues with David Wagner set for Swiss role

David Wagner will not be West Brom’s new boss after the Baggies’ managerial search took another twist.

The former Huddersfield manager was expected to take over at The Hawthorns but is now due to join Young Boys in Switzerland, the PA news agency understands.

Albion had turned to Wagner after a move for former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was vetoed by owner Guochuan Lai.

He had held talks with the club and had looked primed to lead their attempts to return to the Premier League.

Michael Appleton is being linked with the Baggies (Richard Sellers/PA)

But Albion are now left to look again with Lincoln boss Michael Appleton and ex-Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes – both former players – possible options.

Wagner had been without a club since leave Schalke last September having guided them to 12th in 2019-20 in the Bundesliga after joining in May 2019.

The Baggies are looking for a new manager after Sam Allardyce’s exit at the end of the season.

They dropped out of the Premier League, the first relegation of Allardyce’s career, having won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2020.

Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in December and his departure left Albion looking for their sixth manager in three years.