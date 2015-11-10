West Ham and Chelsea fined for misconduct

West Ham and Chelsea have been fined for the Football Association (FA) after they each admitted a charge of misconduct.

The clubs were charged for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in West Ham's 2-1 Premier League win, in which Chelsea's Nemanja Matic was sent off, at Upton Park on October 24.

A fine of £40,000 was issued to West Ham while Chelsea were fined £50,000. An FA statement also confirmed both teams had been "severely warned" as to their future conduct.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had already been fined £40,000 and handed a one-match stadium ban, which he served in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stoke City last Saturday, for a tirade aimed at referee Jon Moss during half-time of the loss to West Ham.