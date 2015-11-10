West Ham and Chelsea fined for misconduct
The Football Association has fined West Ham and Chelsea for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
West Ham and Chelsea have been fined for the Football Association (FA) after they each admitted a charge of misconduct.
The clubs were charged for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in West Ham's 2-1 Premier League win, in which Chelsea's Nemanja Matic was sent off, at Upton Park on October 24.
A fine of £40,000 was issued to West Ham while Chelsea were fined £50,000. An FA statement also confirmed both teams had been "severely warned" as to their future conduct.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had already been fined £40,000 and handed a one-match stadium ban, which he served in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stoke City last Saturday, for a tirade aimed at referee Jon Moss during half-time of the loss to West Ham.
