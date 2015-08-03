West Ham can cope without Valencia - Gold

West Ham co-chairman David Gold is confident the club can cope after striker Enner Valencia was ruled out for 10-12 weeks.

Valencia faces a lengthy lay-off after injuring his right fibula in last week's UEFA Europa League third-qualifying-round tie against Astra.

While the absence of the Ecuador international represents a blow to West Ham, Gold has backed the club's other strikers to fill the void, while confirming a continued interest in strengthening the squad available to manager Slaven Bilic.

Gold told West Ham's official website: "In football you need that bit of luck and injuries play a part in the season. We have to take it and be strong.

"We have got [Diafra] Sakho, [Mauro] Zarate and players who can do a job while Valencia makes his recovery.

"Hopefully not that far away is one of the great centre forwards of his type in Andy Carroll and we want him back as soon as possible, but we will not take any risks.

"[Fellow co-chairman] David Sullivan, [vice-chairman] Karren Brady and Slaven Bilic are working their socks off to bring in the best players available, but we will not panic.

"We will get the right player at the right price."