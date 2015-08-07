West Ham close on Jimenez

West Ham are expecting to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Raul Jimenez within the next two days, says manager Slaven Bilic.

The Mexico international struggled to break into the first team at Vicente Calderon last season, and just four of his 21 appearances were as part of the starting XI.

Bilic is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements after Enner Valencia was ruled out for three months due to a leg injury earlier this month.

Jimenez, who managed just one goal in La Liga last term, emerged as the primary target and a deal is nearing completion.

"Jimenez is close. We hope to get it done today or tomorrow," Bilic said on Friday.

"But he would not be ready for Sunday's game [against Arsenal]."

Bilic also stated that a midfielder is on his wish list, while some players may yet leave Upton Park during the transfer window.

"Some players may leave the club and some have left already," he added. "We want one striker and one more player in midfield and that would be it."