West Ham have to 'dig in' to survive, says Noble

Victory over Swansea City last weekend provided West Ham with a much-needed boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

Although the club remain perilously placed in 18th position, they have avoided defeat in their last two away matches and Noble is eager to pick up something from Aston Villa this weekend.

"We have to dig in and get results," he told the club's official website. "Everyone will have to play their part to try and get us three points away from home.

"We're three points off 11th, so getting ourselves back in that pack with the win against Swansea was important.

"It would be good to go to Aston Villa and get the three points before another winnable home game against Norwich (next Tuesday).

"We're looking up rather than down at the moment and, even though we're in the bottom three, I'm sure we can claw our way back.

"It's now 11 clean sheets (that the club have kept this season), which, along with Arsenal, is the joint-most in the league. Our downfall was that we couldn't score goals and that's why we're not in mid-table or pushing higher.

"All the way from the bottom to 10th nobody is safe, and if we keep winning we'll drag more and more teams into it."

West Ham will be without striker Andy Carroll at Villa Park after the club failed in a bid to overturn his red card against Swansea.