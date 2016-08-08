West Ham sign Masuaku

West Ham have signed left-back Arthur Masuaku from Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The Hammers have been in the market for a left-sided defender with Aaron Cresswell ruled out for four months with a knee injury.

They are reported to have held an interest in Inter's Davide Santon, but concerns over his fitness saw them switch their interest to Frenchman Masuaku.

"It's a big honour for me to be part of this club," said Masuaku. "I was speaking with my agent about some opportunities, but when he told me about West Ham and also the coach, I didn't think twice, so in my mind, it was West Ham.



"For me, the Premier League is the biggest league in the world. When I was 18, my target was to come here, so now I am here, I have to prove myself to the fans and to the team so that I can play for this big club."

The Lille-born defender started at Valenciennes before moving to Greece in 2014, winning back-to-back titles with Olympiacos.

And he is excited at the prospect of playing with countryman Dimitri Payet at the London Stadium.

"To be able to play with players like Dimitri Payet, it's going to be crazy! I can't wait to play with him and also all the rest of the team."