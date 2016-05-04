West Ham's Sullivan labels Leicester lucky

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan says "lady luck" made Leicester City's extraordinary Premier League title success possible.

Leicester were confirmed as champions on Monday after Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes have been congratulated in many quarters, including by Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, but the Hammers' co-owner was somewhat less effusive in his praise.

"I know how they've done it," Sullivan told Sky Sports.

"They've got 11 penalties, lady luck shined on them. They've had virtually no injuries. They've only used 18 players all season.

"They've had two players [Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez] who've played out of their skin, scored more goals than they've ever scored in their entire lives.

"They signed a fantastic midfielder [N'Golo Kante]. One of their big signings came good, and that's how they've done it. You don't see them being massively better than you [West Ham] are."

Sullivan also stated his belief that Manchester City and Tottenham were more deserving of winning the title.

"Man City and Tottenham on a good day are real good teams, better than Leicester," he said.

"[But] the table doesn't lie and Leicester are the champions."

Perhaps seeking some solace after watching an unfashionable side cruise to a remarkable success, Sullivan made a point of labelling his team the capital's best side in 2015-16.

"We are champions of London. If you do a league of all the five London teams when they've played each other, we are the champions of London."