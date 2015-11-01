Western Sydney 1 Perth Glory 0: Vidosic the difference

Western Sydney Wanderers have registered their first win of the A-League season, edging past Perth Glory 1-0 at a rainy Pirtek Stadium on Sunday.

Marquee man Dario Vidosic marked his first start for the club with the decisive goal just before the break, to ease the pressure at Wanderland.

A corner wasn't adequately cleared by the visitors, with the ball eventually ending up at the feet of Vidosic at the top of the box. The Socceroo skipped past one defender before firing a shot into the bottom corner.

In the steamy and wet conditions there was not a lot of quality on display but the off-season recruit from Sion provided it when it counted right on the stroke of half-time.

The classy playmaker showed superb composure, technique and a clinical finish to provide the moment of quality the match had been crying out for. In a game where the first goal was always going to be crucial, Vidosic delivered to open his account.

Glory struggled to create anything going forward and will need to improve dramatically if they are to win next week's Westfield FFA Cup final against Melbourne Victory.

The crucial victory for Wanderers – on the first anniversary of the club's 2014 AFC Champions League success – moves them off the bottom of the ladder and above Glory.