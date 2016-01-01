Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Adelaide United 0: Leaders held to kick off 2016

A-League leaders Western Sydney Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw by Adelaide United in their first match of 2016.

The Wanderers' second draw in three games means their lead at the top is now just three points over Brisbane Roar – who have a game in hand - while the visitors stay seventh having missed the chance to jump into the top six, but are now unbeaten in their last five games.

While there were no goals, there were plenty of chances – and a tinge of controversy – with both sides denied what looked good shouts for a penalty in the first half.

Adelaide were aggrieved when Michael Marrone went down under Nikolai Topor-Stanley's challenge, with no penalty awarded, while the Wanderers were denied a spot-kick at the other end when Dylan McGowan felled Mark Bridge.

Prior to those incidents, Federico Piovaccari had a goal disallowed for the hosts after referee Ben Williams adjudged he had pulled McGowan's shirt.

Sergio Cirio had hit the crossbar in Adelaide's best chance to score, while Western Sydney's Golgol Mebrahtu almost scored a late winner, but saw his free-kick saved.