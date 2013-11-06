Westwood backs Benteke to find form for Villa

The Belgium international has featured in three Premier League games since returning from a hip injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Norwich City in September.

However, he is without a goal since the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United earlier in the same month, a run that has coincided with a tough time in front of goal for Villa, who have failed to score in four games.

Westwood believes Benteke will soon be back among the goals as the club seek to climb the table from their current position of 14th.

"It's tough for Christian," Westwood told the Birmingham Mail.

"I'll never criticise him with the amount of goals he's scored and the work he does for us. He's a great player and one of these days he'll put five away.

"The main thing is we're still creating chances. If you're not creating chances that's when you start to worry. We're not a side that doesn't create chances. We create loads."

Villa face Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Welsh side having kept clean sheets in their last two outings.