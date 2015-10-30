What media write is 'the truth' - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says his opinion on their dismal start to the season is not important because what is written in the media is considered 'the truth'.

The defending Premier League champions are 15th in the table after winning just three of their first 10 games.

Mourinho's men have also taken only four points from three group games in the Champions League and were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Stoke City on Tuesday.

Asked about his view on Chelsea's form in a media conference on Friday, Mourinho replied: "My view is not important because the way you write is 'the truth'. There is no space for a discussion because 'the truth' is the truth."

Mourinho had until 6pm on Thursday to respond to a Football Association misconduct charge 'in relation to his language and/or behaviour towards the match officials in or around the dressing room area at half-time' in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at West Ham last Saturday.

The Portuguese would also not be drawn on his response to that charge or whether he was optimistic over his appeal of against his £50,000 fine and one-match suspended stadium ban following comments relating to the match officials made after the 3-1 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Mourinho is expected to learn the result of his appeal on Friday.