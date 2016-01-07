Wigan Athletic 3 Gillingham 2: Latics fightback to keep Gills off the top

Gillingham blew the chance to go top of League One as Wigan Athletic completed a stunning 3-2 comeback win at the DW Stadium on Thursday.

Justin Edinburgh's visitors took a 24th-minute lead when on-loan Reading striker Dominic Samuel latched on to a ball into the right channel and fired beyond veteran Jussi Jaaskelainen in the Wigan goal.

Rory Donnelly got the better of Donervon Daniels at the back post to make it 2-0 after 53 minutes but Will Grigg pounced from close range and reduced the arrears 11 minutes later.

Wigan made it two goals in three minutes when Gillingham goalkeeper Stuart Nelson horribly fumbled Max Power's speculative strike into his net, and Power turned provider in the sixth minute of stoppage time - Craig Morgan powering home a header from his team-mate's corner.

Gillingham remain a point behind Burton Albion in second, having played two games more, while Wigan are play-off incumbents in fifth and four points clear of sixth-placed Peterborough United.