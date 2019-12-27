Wilder see no reason Blades will not maintain their impressive form in 2020

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is confident his team will be able to maintain its consistency during the second half of the season.

The Blades have enjoyed an incredible first half of the campaign following promotion to the Premier League. Wilder’s men sit sixth in the table with 29 points and have lost only once in their last 12 top-flight matches.

Their start to the second half of the season could not be tougher, however, with away games against reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday and champions elect Liverpool on January 2.

Wilder believes consistency has been key to the club’s success so far and he sees no reason why that should change between now and May.

“It’s a fabulous start from a newly-promoted side but I’m a bit greedy actually as I feel we could’ve done a little bit better,” said Wilder.

“I think we need to take a step back as it is a great start as regards performances and results, but the assessment comes at the end of the season.

“I’m confident we can continue to pick up points in the second part of the season. We won’t be lacking desire, that won’t happen.

“Historically in the second parts of the season we have been pretty strong so we’re looking to be just as strong in the Premier League in 2020.

“We understand how tough the division is and one defeat in 12 is a terrific return for some consistent performances, but we still feel we have a lot to prove and we want to kick on in the new year.

“It has been about, and will be about, consistency. We’ve given ourselves every opportunity of getting a result in virtually every game. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with everybody, and I’m delighted about that.

“The standards we’ve set have been fabulous and high. I haven’t been tossing a coin up in the air and wondering what kind of performance I’m going to get from my team, we’ve been consistent in our displays and our attitude.”

Wilder could freshen up his team at the Etihad Stadium, with the likes of Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and Mo Besic all options.

The Blades boss is monitoring a couple of injured players following the home draw with Watford but he stopped short of naming those concerned.